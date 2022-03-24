High school girls tour Amazon fulfillment center for Women’s History Month

In honor of Women’s History Month, a group of Caledonia High School female students visited Amazon’s local fulfillment center this week for a tour and information session with key women leaders at the site.

The tour, held at the 855,000-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center that opened in 2020 at 4500 68th St. SE in Caledonia, provided an opportunity to showcase roles in a warehouse and operations environment for students interested in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields.

It was led by Jaclyn “Jackie” Court, an Amazon manager and the community outreach coordinator for Women@Amazon, one of the site’s employee resource groups committed to attracting, developing and retaining women in technology and non-tech roles across all of Amazon’s businesses.

The Grand Rapids chapter of Women@Amazon has more than 150 members, more than 50 of which are in management roles.

Additionally, on International Women’s Day (March 8), the women working at Amazon’s Grand Rapids fulfillment center organized their first-ever Women Led Day, when more than 30 female operations and support staff members ran the day’s entire shifts throughout the site, which was the second fulfillment center to do this in Amazon’s history.

