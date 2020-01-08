How to win $10 tickets for ‘Hamilton’

Some people have paid hundreds to see “Hamilton.” You could see it for $10.

Full-price tickets are nearly sold out for the “Hamilton” national tour stop in Grand Rapids, Jan. 21-Feb. 9, but there’s still a chance to see it by winning a ticket through a digital lottery.

The hit Broadway musical, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, features a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway.

“Hamilton” is the story of U.S. Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who rose to become George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and then nation’s first treasury secretary.

How to win

There will be 40 orchestra tickets sold for each of the 24 performances at DeVos Performance Hall downtown.

Participants can enter through the Hamilton app, available through the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, or online at hamiltonmusical.com/lottery.

Each performance’s lottery will open at 11 a.m. two days prior to the performance date and will close at 9 a.m. the day prior to the performance.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between noon and 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance via email and SMS. Tickets must be purchased with a credit card through the provided link. Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets.

Only one entry per person is allowed. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded. A valid photo ID is needed to claim the tickets, and they are void if resold.

No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or participate.

Photo courtesy Hamilton