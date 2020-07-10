GRPM, D.A. Blodgett – St. John’s partner to offer summer program

In partnership with D.A. Blodgett – St. John’s, the Grand Rapids Public Museum now offers its virtual Camp Curious programs to students living on the DABSJ residential campus.

Camp Curious, which launched virtually at the beginning of the summer, provides hands-on, screen-free activities centered around science, history and culture. Children living at DABSJ and the Kids First Emergency Shelter can choose between one-day or three-day camps with several different themes, including Slimy Science, Fossil Hunters, Young Wizards Academy and more.

Rob Schuitema, director of public programs at GRPM, said campers have already thrived with the virtual format, and the museum is excited to make the program available to more students.

To learn more about Virtual Camp Curious, visit grpm.org/campcurious.

Last year, the residential program at DABSJ served a total of 69 students from 10 different countries in addition to 109 children in the Kids First Emergency Shelter. The DABSJ said it seeks to create a homelike environment for children who have experienced trauma, abuse or neglect, and Camp Curious, through the GRPM, is one more way they’re accomplishing that goal.

“Virtual Camp Curious gives our students the opportunity to learn new things in a safe environment. … This helps to address summer learning loss and the ever-growing educational gap that is so often present for our youth in residential treatment,” said Amanda Rhines, campus life manager at DABSJ.

In addition to residential treatment, the DABSJ also provides foster care, adoption and counseling services.