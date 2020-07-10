Grand Rapids Symphony to premiere Grammy-nominated show

The Grand Rapids Symphony will premiere its virtual online Grammy-nominated show, Invention & Alchemy, at 7 p.m. Friday on YouTube.

Available only on an RSVP basis, Invention & Alchemy features songs and stories by harpist Deborah Henson-Conant that will be performed with conductor David Lockington, who leads the Grand Rapids Symphony in a variety of musical genres.

Grand Rapids Symphony musicians and former musicians will be featured soloists in the show, and the entire orchestra will perform in the costumed, sci-fi, mini-drama titled “Danger Zone.”

Under the direction of associate conductor John Varineau-, cellist Lockington will join Henson-Conant in the performance of “996.”

Invention & Alchemy was originally a 97-minute DVD, recorded live in DeVos Performance Hall in 2005. It became one of five CDs nominated in the category of Best Classical Crossover Album for the 49th annual Grammy Awards in February 2007. The show also received national recognition for the TV special seen on PBS TV.

In addition to Friday’s show, there will be an encore premiere at 2 p.m. Saturday in the United States and 7 p.m. BT in the United Kingdom.

To RSVP for the show, click here.