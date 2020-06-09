Grand Rapids Public Museum blog aims to ‘pique interest’

The Grand Rapids Public Museum launched its Keeping it Curious blog.

The blog provides written content and vlogs with behind-the-scenes stories, pieces from the GRPM’s collection, theories behind the design of the museum’s educational programming and more.

“We’re excited to share a more in-depth perspective of the museum with the community,” said Kate Kocienski, vice president of marketing and public relations. “We hope to pique the interest of all ages, while further connecting them to the unique stories of Grand Rapids and beyond.”

Content for the Keeping it Curious blog will be written by the GRPM staff and guest bloggers and can be accessed here.

GRPM has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, museum activities have continued with Virtual Discovery Kits and online Collections Scavenger Hunts.

Families and adults can also explore and curate their digital exhibits on the museum’s collections database (grpmcollections.org), conduct at-home experiments from the museum’s YouTube channel (youtube.com/grmuseum), color pages of artifacts and view the museum’s two live Lake Sturgeon.

For more information, visit grpm.org.