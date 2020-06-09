Mitten Brewing reopens doors

The Mitten Brewing Co. announced all of its locations are open for service at half capacity.

The Mitten locations in Grand Rapids, Saugatuck and Northport will be open for the same takeout hours the company operated for the past few months:

Monday: 4-8 p.m.

Tuesday: 4-8 p.m.

Wednesday: 4-8 p.m.

Thursday: 2-8 p.m.

Friday: Noon-9 p.m.

Saturday: Noon-9 p.m.

Sunday: Noon-8 p.m.

The Mitten plans to return to normal hours at a later date.

All customers must wear masks when entering the building but may remove masks when seated. Customers who are in any way sick may not enter the premises.

All Mitten locations will only seat groups of 10 people or less. Accommodations for groups larger than 10 cannot be made at this time. Indoor and outdoor seating is available. Parties are asked to keep visits limited to one hour and 30 minutes.

Customers who still are not comfortable dining in can still get food and beer to-go by calling (616) 608-5612.

Beers going on tap in June

Teddy Rasberry Wheat Ale

Blueberry Pomegranate Milkshake IPA

Grapefruit Radler Wheat Ale

Willie Mays Haze double NEIPA

Mixed-Culture Gose