Grand Rapids Drive opt out of 2020-21 season

The Grand Rapids Drive will forgo the NBA G League’s 2020-21 season to focus on its 2021-22 season, which will include a new affiliation.

The decision will mark the end of its affiliation with the Detroit Pistons after the team purchased the Phoenix Suns’ G League franchise last year.

“This was the right decision for our team, as we discussed both the safety and logistics surrounding a shortened, single-site season in Orlando,” said Steve Jbara, president and co-owner of the Grand Rapids Drive. “Our focus turns now to the 2021-22 season, including an exciting new affiliate that will allow us to further elevate the professional basketball experience in West Michigan for our partners, players and fans.”

The Drive will announce its new affiliation in the coming months.

“Our team remains committed to Grand Rapids,” said Ben Wallace, co-owner of the Grand Rapids Drive. “A new affiliate announcement may mean a new team name and logo, but this is home and we’re looking forward to sharing more details about our future as soon as decisions are finalized with both our new affiliate and the NBA.”

The Drive will join 12 other G League teams that will not participate in the 2020-2021 season, which will begin in February.