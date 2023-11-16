Four things to do this weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? We recommend the following popular annual events and staged productions:

Santa Claus Parade

Kick off the holiday season on the corner of Lyon Street and Monroe Avenue NW this Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Gentex Grand Rapids Santa Claus Parade. Take part in this local festive tradition, beginning at 10 a.m. with friends and family. Additionally, the fun continues with events hosted by the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, 11 Sheldon Ave. NE, after the parade. Santa is expected to pay a visit to those who attend. Read more about the Santa Parade here.

16th Annual Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer, and Food Festival

This annual tasting event at Devos Place kicks off with a VIP preview on Thursday, Nov. 16 and continues through Saturday, Nov. 18. Hours vary.

A wide variety of wines, beers, ciders, spirits, and local restaurant favorites will be enjoyed along with entertainment throughout the evening. Tickets are available to the public exclusively online. Single Day Admission is $20 per person. Find out more here.

River City Improv

Enjoy an interactive improv comedy show known for its “gut-wrenching, roll-on-the-floor, rip-roaring fun.” This group is the longest-running satire show in Michigan dating back to 1993. Tickets are $20 per person. The performance begins at 7:33 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 18, in Midtown at Studio Park, 123 Ionia Ave, SW. Find out more information here.

Disney’s Beauty & the Beast Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

Jump into a Disney classic in the heart of Grand Rapids this weekend at Civic Theatre, located at 30 Division Ave. N. Show dates and times are Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday, Nov. 19, a matinee begins at 2 p.m. The Tony Award-winning musical is a great family-friendly option to add to your weekend agenda. Information on tickets and pricing can be found here.