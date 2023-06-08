Four things to do this weekend!

I think we can say, without a doubt that summer is upon us. Maybe not the official start of the season, but certainly the hot, dry weather. Instead of counting down the days until summer, we’re counting the days we’ve had without rain. Well, it’s in the forecast for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday (thank goodness). Here are some things to do in the interim– before we get that dousing we’ve been waiting for:

Attend the Asia Pacific Festival– Back for its seventh year, the Asian-Pacific festival invites people from the community to learn about and celebrate the diverse cultures of Asia and the Pacific Island nations. According to Ace Marasigan, one of the founders of the event, “You don’t have to be Asian-Pacific to attend the Asian-Pacific Festival. It’s just a celebration of the Asian-Pacific culture by the entire community. It’s so important because it’s an opportunity for us to come together and learn from one another. This is an open invite for everyone to come and celebrate the Asian Pacific culture,” Marasigan said. The Asia Pacific Festival takes place at various times June 9-11 at Calder Plaza, 320 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids . Learn more at grapf.org. Experience Latin Night, with Mexicuba Band at Social Dance Studio, 925 4 Mile Road NW Grand Rapids. June 9, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. Salsa lessons start at 8 p.m. Bachata lessons start at 8:30 p.m. The bar and kitchen will be open from 6 p.m. and the patio will be open for additional seating and an outdoor dance floor. A live band and DJ will be playing Latin music all night long. ¡Muy caliente! Admission: $20. For more information, visit sdsgr.com. Love a good glass of rosé? Why not kick off summer by celebrating National Rosé Day at a Summer Soirée? Saturday, June 10, 2 – 10 p.m. at The Coastal Society, 35 Center St., in Douglas. Pick a pink outfit, grab your best friend and reserve a tables (walk-ins welcome on first available basis). Don’t like wine? There will be special pink cocktails, as well as bubbly. Listen to some live music and enjoy a full dining menu and fun surprises. See a Whitecaps game this weekend! The Whitecaps will host 66 home games this season, some will have special themes. Start the weekend early on Thursday, June 8 when the Whitecaps will celebrate diversity, inclusion, and unity by hosting Pride Night Celebration for fans at LMCU Ballpark. There will be fireworks after the game. On Friday, June 9, celebrate Teacher’s Night and Flashback FRY-days, where reserved seat pricing is $12.50 and if the Whitecaps win, all attendees receive a coupon for free Cosmik Fries at HopCat. On Saturday, June 10 it’s Calaveras de West Michigan, a family-friendly event centered on celebrating Latina culture and representing West Michigan in Minor League Baseball’s national celebration, the Copa de la Diversion. Purchase tickets here.