Poel drops new punk single

Grand Rapids native turned West Coast musical artist Poel has dropped another punk single.
After years of concentrating on pop tunes with catchy hooks and feel good lyrics, Austin Poel, who fronts the band had an epiphany. He’d been a perennial fan of the punk genre as a listener, why not give it a try as an artist? And then something really amazing happened, he told Grand Rapids Magazine in September of 2022:
“That’s when I started hearing from people all over the world, places like the U.K., Australia, Canada. That’s when I started getting the deep connection to fans,” Poel said. “I draw on punk influences of the 90s and put a modern spin on it,” Poel said.
Poel came to the conclusion to go the punk route after he was cast as Kurt Cobain in a West Coast/Vegas-style tribute show. “It just hit me,” he said. The new single, entitled Three Chords and the Truth, is the fourth song of 10 in the works for an entire punk album slated for a 2025 release.
“With this song I was really trying to cross pollinate between a Tom Petty lyric and a Rancid song…good ole fashioned Americana storytelling.”
Lyrics:
Three Chords and the Truth
We’re not the villains that they painted
We’re not the victims of abuse
We sing the melodies heart and soul
3 chords and the truth
We’re not wars that they created
We’re not peace you’d think to choose
We beat the rhythms of sincerity
3 chords and the truth
She grew up, South Louise
Writin’ songs of pure belief
Her voice rang like a siren to authority
They saddled up, patronize
Power trippin heinous lies (Its funny)
Fear turns a deaf ear to hypocrisy
She said no time to playback yesterday
The record spins the other way
Atomic Hit to right that wrong
Drop the needle on!
We’re not the villains that they painted
We’re not the victims of abuse
We sing the melodies heart and soul
We got nothin to lose
We’re not wars that they created
We’re not peace you’d think to choose
We beat the rhythms of sincerity
3 chords and the truth
He knew love, summer breeze
Wore it all upon his sleeve
His heart sang with a cry into eternity
They cattle us, down into size
Bound to slip the same disguise
Pride burns a hole into integrity
He said it’s time payback yesterday
The record spins the other way
Atomic Hit to right that wrong
Drop the needle on
We’re not the villains that they painted
We’re not the victims of abuse
Qe sing the melodies heart and soul
Qe’re jus’ 3 chords and the truth
