Poel drops new punk single

Grand Rapids native turned West Coast musical artist Poel has dropped another punk single.

After years of concentrating on pop tunes with catchy hooks and feel good lyrics, Austin Poel, who fronts the band had an epiphany. He’d been a perennial fan of the punk genre as a listener, why not give it a try as an artist? And then something really amazing happened, he told Grand Rapids Magazine in September of 2022:

“That’s when I started hearing from people all over the world, places like the U.K., Australia, Canada. That’s when I started getting the deep connection to fans,” Poel said. “I draw on punk influences of the 90s and put a modern spin on it,” Poel said.

Poel came to the conclusion to go the punk route after he was cast as Kurt Cobain in a West Coast/Vegas-style tribute show. “It just hit me,” he said. The new single, entitled Three Chords and the Truth, is the fourth song of 10 in the works for an entire punk album slated for a 2025 release.

“With this song I was really trying to cross pollinate between a Tom Petty lyric and a Rancid song…good ole fashioned Americana storytelling.”

Listen to it at on one of these three platforms:

Lyrics:

Three Chords and the Truth

We’re not the villains that they painted

We’re not the victims of abuse

We sing the melodies heart and soul

3 chords and the truth

We’re not wars that they created

We’re not peace you’d think to choose

We beat the rhythms of sincerity

3 chords and the truth

She grew up, South Louise

Writin’ songs of pure belief

Her voice rang like a siren to authority

They saddled up, patronize

Power trippin heinous lies (Its funny)

Fear turns a deaf ear to hypocrisy

She said no time to playback yesterday

The record spins the other way

Atomic Hit to right that wrong

Drop the needle on!

We’re not the villains that they painted

We’re not the victims of abuse

We sing the melodies heart and soul

We got nothin to lose

We’re not wars that they created

We’re not peace you’d think to choose

We beat the rhythms of sincerity

3 chords and the truth

He knew love, summer breeze

Wore it all upon his sleeve

His heart sang with a cry into eternity

They cattle us, down into size

Bound to slip the same disguise

Pride burns a hole into integrity

He said it’s time payback yesterday

The record spins the other way

Atomic Hit to right that wrong

Drop the needle on

We’re not the villains that they painted

We’re not the victims of abuse

Qe sing the melodies heart and soul

Qe’re jus’ 3 chords and the truth

