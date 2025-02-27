Four Things to Do in West Michigan This Weekend

Looking for things to do this weekend in West Michigan? Whether you’re in the mood for home improvement inspiration, classical music, a cultural excursion, or a heartwarming fundraising event, there’s something for everyone. Here are four must-attend events in the area:

West Michigan Home & Garden Show at DeVos Place

Thursday, Feb. 27 – Sunday, March 2 at DeVos Place Convention Center, 303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids.

If you’re looking to refresh your living space, the 44th annual West Michigan Home & Garden Show at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids is the place to be. The region’s largest home and garden event features over 300 local businesses offering products and services for every aspect of home and garden improvement. Visitors can explore 13 stunning feature gardens designed to inspire and attend five free seminar stages offering expert advice on everything from landscaping to home renovation.

Event Hours:

Thursday, Feb. 27: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 1: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 2: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more details, visit westmichiganhgs.com.

Grand Rapids Symphony: Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto

Friday, Feb. 28 & Saturday, March 1 at DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave NW.

Get ready for a dazzling performance by the Grand Rapids Symphony as they feature Tchaikovsky’s famous Violin Concerto, a masterpiece of romantic virtuosity. Violinist Blake Pouliot, a sought-after international soloist, joins forces with Music Director Marcelo Lehninger to bring this iconic piece to life. The evening will also feature Lili Boulanger’s D’un matin de printemps and Stravinsky’s Symphony in Three Movements.

Showtimes:

Friday, Feb. 28: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 1: 7:30 p.m.

For tickets, visit grsymphony.org/tchaikovskyviolin.

Museums on Us – Free Admission Weekend

Saturday, March 1 & Sunday, March 2

Bank of America’s Museums on Us program offers free general admission to participating cultural attractions across the country, including two premier institutions in Grand Rapids. Bank of America cardholders can enjoy free access to the Grand Rapids Public Museum and the Grand Rapids Art Museum. This is a great opportunity to explore some of the region’s finest cultural destinations. Simply present a Bank of America credit or debit card along with a photo ID to receive free admission. Visit grpm.org and artmuseumgr.org for more information on hours and exhibits.

Participating Museums:

Grand Rapids Public Museum: 272 Pearl St NW, Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids Art Museum: 101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids.

Be Better Second Annual Gala in Holland

Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, 6 – 9 p.m. at Warehouse Six, 6th St., Holland, MI (behind the Marriott).

Support Be Better, a local program dedicated to helping young people navigate the challenges of mental illness, at their second annual gala. The event, hosted at Warehouse Six in Holland, will feature live music, a bourbon and wine dive, and a live auction with exciting prizes such as trips to Mexico, New Orleans, Hawaii, and Tuscany. Be Better’s mission is close to the heart of the Holland community, and this gala promises to be a meaningful and fun-filled evening. A guest speaker, a student-athlete whose life was changed by the program, will share his inspiring story.

Event Details:

Tickets: $150 per person

For more information and to register, visit bebetterholland.org.