Art, Nature and Excellence

For the third consecutive year, Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park has claimed the title of the Best Sculpture Park in the United States in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. This continued recognition speaks volumes about the park’s unwavering commitment to artistic brilliance, groundbreaking exhibitions, and its ability to captivate visitors from around the world.

“Winning this award for the third year in a row is an extraordinary honor and a testament to the unwavering passion of our volunteers, members, guests, donors and staff,” said Charles Burke, President & CEO of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. “This award underscores the importance of the gift of Meijer Gardens from Fred and Lena Meijer and our commitment to providing a world-class experience for 30 years that seamlessly blends art, culture and nature. We are deeply grateful for this recognition and look forward to inspiring our guests for years to come.”

Spanning a breathtaking 158 acres in Grand Rapids, Meijer Gardens offers more than just a walk through nature—it’s an immersive experience where art and landscape converge. With over 200 sculptures by globally renowned artists set against Michigan’s stunning natural backdrops, the park creates an atmosphere that sparks both reflection and awe. The space features a blend of outdoor gardens, a tropical conservatory, and world-class sculpture galleries, making it an artistic haven for all ages and interests.

This year’s win cements the park’s reputation as a cultural powerhouse, offering everything from interactive children’s gardens to tranquil Japanese landscapes, all peppered with masterful sculptures by artists like Auguste Rodin, Louise Bourgeois, and Alexander Calder. Visitors are drawn to Meijer Gardens not just for its beauty but for the dynamic experience it offers—whether they’re catching a concert in the amphitheater, strolling through themed gardens, or taking in temporary exhibits by artists such as Picasso and Yinka Shonibare.

For those looking to be inspired by art set within nature’s splendor, Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park continues to deliver an unparalleled experience that keeps visitors returning year after year. It’s no wonder it remains the top choice for sculpture enthusiasts, art lovers, and nature seekers alike.

“Featuring a seamless blend of beautifully curated gardens and internationally acclaimed sculpture exhibits, it’s no wonder that Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park has been crowned Best Sculpture Park in the USA TODAY 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards for the third consecutive year,” said Maggie Tyner, editor of the 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards. “It’s clearly beloved by both our expert panel and our readers.”

Here are the top 10 sculpture parks in the U.S. for 2025 according to the poll:

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park (Grand Rapids, MI) Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park (Wilson, NC) Brookgreen Gardens (Murrells Inlet, SC) Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park (Hamilton, OH) Grounds For Sculpture (Hamilton Township, NJ) Laumeier Sculpture Park (Sappington, MO) San Juan Islands Sculpture Park (Friday Harbor, WA) Griffis Sculpture Park (East Otto, NY) Minneapolis Sculpture Garden (Minneapolis, MN) Storm King Art Center (New Windsor, NY)

To discover more about the park and upcoming exhibitions, visit MeijerGardens.org.