Exotic vehicles on display

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market will host the season finale of Cars & Coffee Grand Rapids on Saturday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cars and Coffee Grand Rapids began as an outlet for owners of unique vehicles to network, share stories, ideas, and their passion for automobiles. The show will feature somewhere in the neighborhood of 150 vehicles. From exotic show cars to muscle cars, it’s an event geared toward gear heads and casual car enthusiasts alike.

The event takes place in the parking lot adjacent to Ionia Avenue and the covered Market Shed located at 435 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids. Parking is available on-site and in the nearby McConnell Ave. lot during the event. The Market Hall opens at 10 a.m. During or after the outdoor fun, guests are invited to head inside and fuel up with a beverage or bite to eat from the 20 indoor Market Hall merchants and restaurants.

The Rules

Event organizers ask that you leave Fido at home. Pets are not permitted. The exception is, of course, service dogs. All filming or photography must be pre-approved and should not interfere with traffic or the public’s enjoyment of the car show or market. Click here for guidelines and application.

For more information, visit the Cars and Coffee Grand Rapids website here.