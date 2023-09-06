Opera GR is kicking off its 2023-24 season with a very special event.

The hometown organization dedicated to bringing world-class opera to West Michigan is inviting to the public to experience an enchanting morning of music, mimosas and brunch, featuring Georges Bizet’s Le Docteur Miracle.

This special event is open to the public and will take place Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Betty Van Andel Opera Center, 1320 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids. at 11 a.m.

Le Docteur Miracle, a one-act operetta, is a charming story of love that captures the exuberance of youth. Composed by Bizet when he was just 18 years old, this lively performance is set in 19th century Padua, Italy, in the home of the Mayor, his wife Veronica, and their love-struck daughter, Laurette. The captivating narrative unfolds as Laurette falls for the resourceful army captain, Silvio, who adopts various disguises to win her heart.

Soprano Jennie Judd Reyes, who starred as Mabel in Pirates of Penzance, will portray Laurette. Other cast includes Rachel Mills as Veronica, Jon Lovegrove as Captain Silvio / Pasquin / Doctor Miracle and Kohl Weisman as The Mayor.

All proceeds from the event will support Opera Grand Rapids’ productions this season.

Tickets cost $100/person and can be purchased online at www.opeargr.org or by calling the box office at 616-451-2741.

For more information, visit Opera Grand Rapids.