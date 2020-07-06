Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services hosts online summer camp

This year, Kenny’s Kids Kamp Kurious will take the shape of virtual adventures to several Grand Rapids locations, including John Ball Zoo, Blandford Nature Center, HOPE Gardens and the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum.

The online videos, available via the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services’ YouTube channel in American Sign Language and spoken English, will air July 13-17.

Nancy Piersma, a native deaf facilitator, serves as camp counselor in the videos, communicating through sign language and teaching campers new theme-related signs each day. Kenny, a stuffed monkey and the camp’s namesake, also makes frequent appearances throughout the videos.

Designed to be accessible for all children, the videos will be released at no cost to viewers. For $30, campers will receive a Kenny’s Kids Kamp Kurious Kit with a week’s worth of crafts and activities to complete as they watch the videos. The kit also includes a camp T-shirt, snacks for each day, ASL vocabulary and a chance to win bonus prizes in daily drawings.

Erica Chapin, community and partnerships manager at Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services, said the organization wants to make sure every child has the opportunity to receive a camp kit. This goal is made possible through scholarships and donors who underwrite kits.

To purchase or donate a Kenny’s Kids Kamp Kurious Kit, visit the camp’s Eventbrite page.