Chill Out with Holland on Ice & the Snowmelt 5K

One of the most anticipated events of the winter season will return to Downtown Holland this weekend! LG Energy Solution’s Holland on Ice takes place Friday, Feb. 7, and Saturday, Feb. 8, inviting visitors to watch the nation’s top professional ice carvers transform over 10,000 pounds of ice into awe-inspiring works of art. The event is proudly sponsored by LG Energy Solution and hosted by Downtown Holland and Holland Parks and Recreation.

During this two-day winter spectacle, attendees can engage in frozen fun, including interactive ice sculptures, ice-based games, and plenty of photo ops. Sculptures, commissioned by Downtown Holland businesses, will be on display beginning at 4 p.m. Friday. Live carving will occur in GDK Park on 8th Street between Central and River Avenues from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

But that’s not all—Downtown Holland will also host the popular Meltdown Sale on Feb. 7 and 8. More than 30 shops and restaurants will offer incredible deals and exciting winter-themed giveaways as they clear the shelves for spring merchandise. The event also allows patrons ages 21 and older to purchase alcoholic beverages from nearly 20 participating establishments, all within Downtown Holland’s popular social district.

In addition, Downtown Holland and Holland Parks and Recreation will partner for the second annual Holland on Ice Snowmelt 5K Race and Kids’ Mini Melt on Saturday morning, Feb. 8. This all-new, family-friendly fun run/walk will make use of Downtown Holland’s snowmelt system, giving participants the unique opportunity to race without snow and ice in their path. The Kids’ Mini Melt, a .2-mile noncompetitive dash, will begin at 9 a.m. for children ages 7 and under.

Online advanced registration for the Holland on Ice Snowmelt 5K and the Kids’ Mini Melt is required at www.hollandrecreation.com. The race kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Eighth Street Market Place outside the Holland Civic Center (150 W. 8th St.). Packet pick-up will be available on Friday, Feb. 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Gazelle Sports in Downtown Holland (24 W. 8th St.) and on Saturday starting at 7 a.m. at the Holland Civic Center.

In-kind support for the Holland on Ice Snowmelt 5K is provided by Bowerman’s on 8th, Crane’s in the City, Courtyard Marriott, Gazelle Sports, the Holland Civic Center Place, the Holland Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, Request Foods, and Skinner Homestead Acres. For more information, visit the official website at www.hollandonice.org.