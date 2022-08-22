Charcuterie Challenge to whip up smorgasbord of fun

The Kentwood Farmers Market is challenging contestants to create a winning charcuterie display.

The farmers market plans to host its second annual Charcuterie Challenge from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, behind Kentwood City Hall, 4900 Breton Ave. SE.

The event will feature five contestants challenged with a $25 budget to spend only on products available at the market. Contestants have only 30 minutes to complete their shopping and assemble a charcuterie board, an appetizing display of meats, cheeses, fruits and vegetables.

Boards must be assembled using only purchased ingredients in a test of creativity.

The friendly competition will take place during the farmers market from 5-5:30 p.m., and the boards will remain on display until 7:30 p.m. Marketgoers can watch the competitors build their boards and then vote for their favorite. The winner will receive a gift courtesy of the Kentwood Farmers Market.

“We’re excited to have this fun event return to the Kentwood Farmers Market for a second year,” market manager Kristina Colby said. “This is a great way for local competitors to show off their talents and the wonderful food offered at the farmers market. Attendees can expect another action-packed competition full of creativity and beautiful charcuterie board displays.”

In addition to the charcuterie event, Bowls by Bob will be in attendance selling charcuterie boards and other handmade wood decor items. An additional 20 vendors will be at the market from 4:30-7:30 p.m. selling staples such as fresh produce, cheese, honey, jam, bread and more. The Sanse Filipino Cuisine food truck also will be on-site.