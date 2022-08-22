West Side Walk to observe ninth year of cancer fundraising

Gilda’s Club is inviting the community to a walk and open house in support of people impacted by cancer.

Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids plans to host its annual West Side Walk starting with an opening ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Gilda’s Clubhouse, at 1806 Bridge St. NW.

The event is the nonprofit’s ninth yearly fundraiser, supporting the club’s mission of providing free cancer and grief emotional health programming. This year, Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids hopes to raise $100,000 through volunteer participation. Those walking, in person or virtually, are invited to set up a personalized individual or team fundraising website here to raise awareness and procure donations.

Registration for this event can be done online or at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Lunch will be provided for participants. Vendors at this year’s fundraiser include Bridge Street Market, Biggby Coffee, Pepsi and Meijer.

Following the 1.5-mile walk, Gilda’s Club will host a post-walk open house at Gilda’s clubhouse. PJ Tha DJ will provide music, while other planned attractions include a Meijer Antique Delivery Truck, the Grand Rapids Fire Department, West Michigan Cosplay Crusaders, 501st Legion Great Lakes Garrison and Josh Dunigan — Drums for All.

Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids provides free emotional health care to children, adults, families and friends on any kind of cancer journey or those grieving the death of someone in their life due to any cause. The program, delivered by licensed mental health professionals, meets people with a variety of social and emotional support options to choose from, including support groups, educational opportunities, healthy lifestyle and social activities.