Banner year so far for Broadway GR

The musical, “Six,” which made its Michigan premiere in Grand Rapids earlier this month, set an all-time record for attendance at a one-week Broadway show at DeVos Performance Hall, but the economic impact didn’t stop there.

According to a Broadway GR press release, the estimated local economic impact of “Six” for the Grand Rapids area was more than $4,882,950. This figure is an estimate that was calculated using the research from an economic impact study commissioned by The Broadway League, which includes local wages/salaries, advertising, rentals, sales, and taxes, as well as the ancillary spending of the ticket purchasers at restaurants, hotels and stores.

“Six is a smash hit on Broadway and a huge win for Grand Rapids to land the show in the first year of the National Tour!” said Meghan Distel, President and CEO of Broadway Grand Rapids. “It was amazing to see the packed houses and enthusiastic crowd experiencing the best of Broadway right here in our community.”

Attendance at the Broadway Grand Rapids show was 19,046. Previously, the record was set two months ago during the November 2022 performance run of “Come From Away,” with 18,239 in attendance.

Next up, the Broadway GR series continues March 17-19 with “Stomp,” a percussion group originating in Brighton, England, that utilizes ordinary objects to create a unique theater experience that involves rhythms and acrobatics. The show has grown into an international sensation over the past 28 years, having performed in more than 50 countries and in front of more than 24 million people. Tickets are available here.

Tickets go on sale for April’s show, “My Fair Lady,” on Jan. 26. To get first alerts on any presale opportunities, theater buffs can sign up for Broadway GR’s E-Club.

Other upcoming shows include “My Fair Lady,” April 11-16; “Hadestown,” May 9-14 and Disney’s “Frozen,” July 11-23.