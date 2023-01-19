Local producer’s film headed to Sundance

Executive producer and local Grand Rapidian Jash’d Kambui Belcher is taking his second trip to the Sundance Film Festival with Detroit director Qasim Basir. The pair that teamed up with a host of other collaborators to take “A Boy, a Girl and a Dream” to the esteemed festival in 2018, is making noise with their second Sundance bound film, an indy drama entitled, “To Live & Die and Live.”

Executive producer of "To Live & Die and Live," Jash'd Kambui Belcher

According to the Sundance Film Festival website, “To Live & Die and Live” follows protagonist, Muhammad, who has returned to Detroit for his father’s funeral, but his own battle with addiction (which he hides from the world) drives him to immediately fade away into the sultry, late-night, drug-saturated after-hours of the city, and an equally intoxicating romantic relationship.

Belcher, who graduated in 1994 from Ottawa Hills High School, said the film was shot entirely on location in Detroit. Look for Belcher in the “Spotlight” section of the upcoming March/April edition of Grand Rapids Magazine. The film is available to screen online, from 10 a.m. Jan. 24 throughout the duration of the festival, which takes place in Park City, Utah, through Jan. 30.