3 Mile Project set to reopen next month

After 17 months of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 3 Mile Project is reopening to the public next month.

The 3 Mile Project, 3050 Walkent Drive NW in Grand Rapids, opened in November 2010 and exists to provide a safe place for young people to be encouraged in their physical, emotional and spiritual development, according to its website.

To reduce confusion, 3 Mile Project is skipping its summer schedule and starting with its school-year hours beginning Aug. 6.

On Friday evenings, 3 Mile Project will be open from 7-10 p.m. for kids entering seventh through ninth grades this fall and from 6-9 p.m. on Saturdays for kids entering fifth and sixth grades this fall.

Admission fees for the building are $7, and registration is required for all guests at the time of their first visit.

Registration can be done beforehand by printing the form from the website and emailing the form to info@3mp.org. The registration line can be skipped, and a membership card can be picked up at the time of arrival.

The building itself is a 34,000-square-foot former warehouse that now contains sports courts, a theater, a skate park, a ninja course, video games, table games and a café.