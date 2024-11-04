Letter from the editor: ‘This too shall pass’

As we step into November and we find ourselves on the brink of the election of our next president, I’m reminded of Abraham Lincoln’s words from 1859, when he told Wisconsin farmers, “This too shall pass.”

One hundred and sixty-five years later, emotions are running just as high, and the stakes? For some, they seem insurmountable! The possibility of their chosen candidate not being elected feels akin to an ending— not just for themselves, but for the very fabric of America and our democracy.

But let’s take a breath and remember: like every election that came before, it will not be the end of the world. We are all brothers and sisters in this city, and no promise of change or security from a distant politician is worth sacrificing the relationships we hold dear, the friendships we’ve built, or the love we share with family and neighbors.

In our current landscape, we are inundated with a multitude of news outlets and information sources. It often feels as if we’re not only “not the same page” as our loved ones, but rather reading from an entirely different library! It’s crucial to recognize that others are navigating vastly different experiences from our own. The issues

we prioritize may seem monumental to us, yet they might not resonate at all with someone just a few doors down. Some may be celebrating business growth, while others are grappling with significant losses, and eager to cast their vote as a means of escaping their struggles.

As a journalist, one of the core tenets I hold dear is the importance of free speech, while others— for various reasons that are important to them— believe the flow of information should be regulated. Consider these words written by Evelyn Beatrice Hall in 1906: “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” That’s where I stand.

Regardless of where you stand, remember that your neighbor isn’t your adversary simply for having a difference of opinion. So, let’s make a vow to navigate this election season with empathy, understanding, and a commitment to preserving our relationships with the people who matter to us. Together, we can foster a community that thrives, despite our differences.