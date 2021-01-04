Keeping it local

We kick off 2021 with our annual Readers’ Poll. It is always fun to see which places rise to the top for the Best Of Grand Rapids title each year. Make sure to set aside some time to visit your favorite places and show them support after such a tough past year.

With the focus on our favorite local businesses, we decided to talk with new Local First President Hanna Schulze to find out how her organization is supporting small businesses in the community through these troubled times.

One of our favorite neighborhoods for small businesses is Eastown. With many longstanding establishments located here, we wanted to highlight a few of the reasons this neighborhood continues to remain a weekend destination for many in greater Grand Rapids.

On a larger scale, we spoke with Tim Kelly, president and CEO of DGRI, the organization charged with bringing downtown Grand Rapids to life with projects ranging from public art and outdoor events to support for new businesses and housing, and more. Kelly shares why he and his family have made Grand Rapids home.

In this issue, we also find out more about how City Built Brewing has weathered the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant, located in the city’s Monroe North neighborhood, is relatively new and focuses on introducing the community to cuisine stretching from Puerto Rico to Germany.

Despite the pandemic, new places continue to open. Post Off, a new casual wine bar, opened along Fulton Street, and catering business Street Chef Shaw sprang into action feeding its community and now efforts are underway to purchase a food truck and begin expanding the business.

Wishing you a Happy New Year!

Charlsie Dewey

Managing Editor, Grand Rapids Magazine

