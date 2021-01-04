Lakeshore Museum Center adds open hours on Saturdays

The Lakeshore Museum Center will open for additional hours on the second Saturday of each month from now until April.

Usually closed on Saturdays, the museum, at 430 W. Clay Ave. in Muskegon, will open from noon to 4 p.m. It will feature new exhibits such as Who is Rosie Lee Wilkins: Piecing Together Her History exhibit, the STEM Center, and Science Center with scavenger hunts for kids.

“It’s a new year and we’re trying something new,” said Jacquelyn Huss, museum experiences director. “These Saturday hours offer families a chance to visit us during the weekend.”

The museum will be opened:

Jan. 9

Feb. 13

March 13

April 10

Masks will be required. No reservation is needed, but the museum said to check its website for any additional updates.