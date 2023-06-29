City: Offices closed, pools open!

Holidays come a few minor inconveniences– office closures and delayed garbage pickup to name two. But the City of Grand Rapids announced today that its three pools and 15 splash pads will remain open throughout the Independence Day holiday weekend and through. July 4. Pools will be open noon – 4 p.m. and splash pads will be open 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. For a list of locations and hours, visit this link.

City of Grand Rapids non-emergency offices and all Grand Rapids Public Library locations will be closed July 4. Normal operations will resume on Wednesday, July 5.

Other holiday reminders:

Because of the holiday, the City’s refuse, yard waste and recycling services will not be collected on Tuesday, July 4 and will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week. That means Tuesday’s collection will take place Wednesday; Wednesday’s normal collection will be picked up on Thursday; and so on.

The City’s free yard waste and compost site, 2001 Butterworth St. SW, will be closed on July 4. The site, operated by We Care Denali, is open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday throughout the year. It is open to Grand Rapids residents only, so residents must bring ID for proof of residence. Yard waste must be loose or in a paper bag. Plastic bags are not allowed.

For 24-hour access to a variety of City services 365 days a year, visit grandrapidsmi.gov.