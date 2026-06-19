Paws on the patio

A local partnership helping seniors access veterinary care for their pets is getting a boost from a community fundraiser later this month in downtown Grand Rapids.

Vetr Health, a mobile veterinary practice specializing in in-home care, has partnered with Tyson’s Place Animal Rescue to provide veterinary services to older adults who may face challenges getting their pets to traditional veterinary appointments. Through the program, Vetr Health brings care directly into seniors’ homes, while Tyson’s Place helps cover the cost of services.

The collaboration aims to address two common barriers to pet care for many older adults: transportation and affordability. By making veterinary care more accessible, the organizations hope to help seniors keep their pets healthy and remain together with the companions that often play an important role in daily life.

To support the program and raise funds for its continued growth, the organizations will host a fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, at Real Seafood Company in downtown Grand Rapids.

The event will feature specialty menu items served on the restaurant’s patio, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Tyson’s Place Animal Rescue and its work supporting senior pet owners. Pink Paw Patisserie will also offer gourmet treats for pets attending the event.

Guests will have the opportunity to learn more about the partnership and how in-home veterinary care is helping older adults throughout West Michigan overcome logistical and financial obstacles to caring for their animals.

Event Details

What: Fundraiser benefiting Tyson’s Place Animal Rescue and its partnership with Vetr Health

When: Wednesday, June 24, 6–9 p.m.

Where: Real Seafood Company, Grand Rapids

Highlights:

Specialty patio menu items benefiting the cause

Gourmet pet treats from Pink Paw Patisserie

Information about in-home veterinary care services for seniors

Opportunities to support efforts that reduce transportation and financial barriers to pet care

Tyson’s Place Animal Rescue, whose mission includes helping terminally ill individuals care for and rehome their pets when needed, sees the partnership as another way to strengthen the bond between people and their animals during life’s later stages.

The fundraiser offers community members a chance to enjoy an evening downtown while supporting a program designed to keep pets healthy, seniors connected, and families—both two-legged and four-legged—together.