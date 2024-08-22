Dale Earnhardt Jr. and partners unite for food drive

As kids across Grand Rapids gear up for the new school year, Blessings in a Backpack has teamed up with NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., The Dale Jr. Foundation, Meijer, and Hellmann’s to bring a little extra care to children facing food insecurity. At the Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids, this dynamic collaboration packed 1,500 backpacks with nutritious food, ensuring students have the essentials they need as they head back to school.

“With Blessings in a Backpack we’ve been able to go into communities, pack backpacks, and see kids that really benefit from these programs,” said Earnhardt Jr. “Giving back to the community is truly special and motivating for me and the foundation. It’s an honor to work alongside such dedicated partners in Meijer and Hellmann’s to ensure these children have the food they need to thrive.”

A long-time advocate for Blessings in a Backpack, Earnhardt Jr. has been at the forefront of supporting the organization since 2011. His love for mayonnaise and banana sandwiches, famously shared on social media, sparked a wave of donations from fans eager to contribute to the cause. Earnhardt Jr. matched those donations up to $50,000, with Hellmann’s Mayonnaise stepping in to double the impact with an additional $50,000. The ripple effect reached Bristol Motor Speedway and Richmond International Raceway, where $1 from every sandwich sold was directed toward Blessings in a Backpack, raising over $160,000.

“We are thrilled to partner with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his foundation, Meijer, and Hellmann’s to support the children of Grand Rapids,” said Erin Kerr, CEO of Blessings in a Backpack. “This collaboration shows the incredible impact we can make when we come together for a common cause. We are grateful for the continued support from Dale Earnhardt Jr. and our dedicated partners and look forward to making a meaningful difference in these kids’ lives as they start the new school year.”

At this recent event, volunteers went beyond the standard food offerings, adding kid-friendly treats from Meijer and Hellmann’s, along with personalized notes from the teams, all tucked into new drawstring bags. This thoughtful gesture ensures that each child not only receives food but also feels the support of their community.

With a mission to combat childhood hunger, Blessings in a Backpack works tirelessly to provide weekend meals to school-aged children who might otherwise go without. As the organization gears up to deliver 3 million hunger-free weekends to kids across 46 states and Washington, D.C., they invite you to join the cause and make a difference.

The Dale Jr. Foundation, dedicated to empowering underprivileged youth, has raised over $11 million since its inception. Supporting over 300 charities, including Blessings in a Backpack, the foundation continues to create opportunities for young people to achieve their full potential.

Meanwhile, Meijer, the Midwest’s go-to for one-stop shopping, remains committed to strengthening the communities it serves. With over 500 locations and a reputation for giving back, Meijer is more than just a retailer—it’s a pillar of support for families across the region.

Additionally, Meijer has been a long-time supporter of Blessings in a Backpack. They were the nonprofit’s original food vendor, and Doug Meijer, Board of Directors for the Midwest retailer, was a founding board member.

“I’ve had the privilege of supporting Blessings in a Backpack since the beginning and watching the organization grow to support children nationwide,” said Meijer. “As a family-owned grocery retailer, we understand the importance of nutrition, and we are proud to team up with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his foundation alongside Hellmann’s to feed kids right here in our backyard.”

For more information on how you can contribute to ending childhood hunger, visit blessingsinabackpack.org.