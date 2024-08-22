Michigan Irish Music Festival marks 25 years

The Michigan Irish Music Festival is marking its 25th anniversary this year, and it promises to be a celebration worth dancing a jig over. Set to take place from September 12-15 at Heritage Landing in downtown Muskegon, this milestone event will bring together the very best in Irish music and culture.

Music is at the heart of the festival, with a lineup that spans traditional Irish tunes, modern interpretations, and everything in between. The event kicks off on Thursday evening with the Pub Preview Party, featuring four bands on a single stage, offering a taste of what’s to come. From Friday through Sunday, attendees can immerse themselves in non-stop performances, capturing the vibrant spirit of Irish music.

Beyond the music, the festival offers a rich cultural experience. Attendees can explore sessions on topics like Celtic mythology, Irish history, and folklore, or try their hand at playing the tin whistle. There are also opportunities for younger festival-goers, including a children’s story time and the chance to design a personal coat of arms.

The festival also shines a spotlight on Irish cuisine and beverages, with demonstrations and tastings that add a flavorful dimension to the weekend’s events. These offerings enhance the immersive experience, allowing attendees to enjoy the full breadth of Irish culture.

Since its inception, the Michigan Irish Music Festival has been entirely volunteer-driven, with nearly 1,300 volunteers contributing each year to create a vibrant and well-run event. This dedication is reflected not only in the festival’s growth but also in its ongoing commitment to giving back to the community. Since 2008, the festival has donated nearly $400,000 and over 20,000 pounds of food to local organizations, honoring the memory of the Gorta Mór, or Great Famine, that left a profound impact on Ireland.

As the Michigan Irish Music Festival celebrates its 25th anniversary, it continues to be a cornerstone event in Muskegon, offering a dynamic and authentic Irish experience that resonates with audiences of all ages.

Tickets can be purchased at https://michiganirish.saffire. com/p/tickets.