Can you dig it?

In a remarkable twist to the Grand Rapids Public Museum’s ongoing expansion project, construction crews have uncovered a significant piece of the city’s industrial past. While working on the south lawn of the museum along the scenic Grand River, crews from Owen-Ames-Kimball have stumbled upon a historic centrifugal pump once used by William T. Powers’ Grand Rapids Electric Light and Power Company, established in 1880.

This impressive piece of equipment, essential for moving large volumes of water and ensuring steady hydroelectric power generation, was extracted from the construction site on August 20. The museum is now collaborating with a dedicated construction management team to preserve this artifact, with plans to weave it into the expansion’s design, offering a direct connection to Grand Rapids’ rich history.

“Discovering historic remnants of the industry along the Grand River during our expansion construction is both exciting and enlightening,” said Dale Robertson, President and CEO of the GRPM. “It not only highlights the rich industrial heritage of our community but also serves as a tangible link to the past, deepening our understanding of the innovations that shaped our city’s history.”

Earlier this year, a similar treasure was unearthed on the museum’s north lawn: remnants of turbines and a flume from the historic Voigt Mill. Both discoveries underscore the significant role that water power from the West Side Power Canal played in shaping the industrial landscape of Grand Rapids.

For more information on the GRPM expansion and these historical discoveries, visit grpm.org/expansion.