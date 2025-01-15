Celebrate Asian Culture Two Ways This Winter

This winter, the Holland Rotary Club is inviting residents to embrace and celebrate Asian culture with two special events that promise both entertainment and community engagement. The events offer a unique opportunity for families and individuals to explore the richness of Asian traditions while supporting local causes.

The first event, the Asian Noodle Cookoff, takes place on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at the Midtown Center in Holland. From 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., guests will be treated to a delightful evening showcasing a variety of noodle dishes from local West Michigan vendors. Attendees can taste each dish, vote for their favorite, and support a good cause, as proceeds from the event benefit the global mission of Rotary International. The evening also includes traditional cultural performances and a silent auction, creating a fun, family-friendly atmosphere for all ages.

Jennifer Pascua, founder of Halo Halo Multimedia LLC and marketing director for Broadway Grand Rapids, will emcee the event. Known for her advocacy of Asian and Pacific Islander communities, Pascua will guide the evening’s festivities with her signature charm and insight. This inaugural cookoff is expected to be a memorable night of culinary delight and cultural exploration, and organizers encourage guests to purchase tickets in advance to avoid last-minute rushes.

The second event, the Lunar New Year Celebration, will take place on Friday, February 7, 2025, at the Holland Fish and Game Club in Zeeland. Running from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., this annual event celebrates the Year of the Snake with a vibrant mix of activities. The evening features cultural crafts led by talented teachers, performances by students, and a selection of delicious dishes from local Asian restaurants.

Organized by Zeeland Christian School, the event is made possible through the generosity of community partners such as KNITit, WMAAA, Gentex, Haworth, and various local food vendors. It offers a chance to learn about the traditions behind Lunar New Year celebrations while enjoying a festive meal and connecting with neighbors. Though admission is free, donations are encouraged to support future events and local educational initiatives.

Both events provide an exciting way for the Holland area community to engage with Asian culture, whether by enjoying food, learning about traditional crafts, or witnessing artistic performances. These events promise to be educational, entertaining, and an excellent opportunity to support causes that matter.

Event Recap:

Asian Noodle Cookoff

Date: Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025

Time: 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Location: Midtown Center, 96 W 15th St., Holland, MI

Admission: $5–10 per person (tickets available in advance here)

Lunar New Year Celebration

Date: Friday, Feb. 7, 2025

Time: 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Location: Holland Fish and Game Club, 10840 Chicago Dr., Zeeland, MI

Admission: Free (food available for purchase; donations encouraged)

For more information, including ticket purchases and event details, visit the events’ Facebook pages: Noodles, Lunar New Year. Don’t miss out on these exciting opportunities to celebrate and learn this February!