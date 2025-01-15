Help Raise a Paw-some Service Dog

A national nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals with disabilities is calling on dog lovers in West Michigan to volunteer to foster puppies. Since its founding in 1979, PAWS With A Cause, the has placed more than 3,500 custom-trained Assistance Dogs, transforming the lives of people and communities nationwide. Now, PAWS is looking for compassionate individuals to care for puppies during their early stages of development, preparing them for the critical roles they will eventually play in supporting people with disabilities.

Foster Puppy Raisers play a vital role in the success of these future service dogs. Volunteers provide loving homes for PAWS puppies from the time they are 8 weeks old until they are ready to begin formal training at around 14 to 18 months. This period of nurturing and foundational training is crucial to shaping these puppies into the highly skilled Assistance Dogs they will become.

Foster volunteers are responsible for creating a safe and nurturing environment for the puppies, ensuring their health and well-being, and introducing them to basic obedience training. While no previous experience is required, volunteers will receive support from PAWS staff, including monthly training classes and guidance on raising a well-behaved and healthy pup.

The commitment to fostering a puppy can be substantial—lasting anywhere from 12 to 16 months—but PAWS understands that this may not be feasible for everyone. To make the process more accessible, PAWS offers flexible fostering options. Volunteers can choose to co-raise a puppy, sharing the responsibilities with another household to make the time commitment more manageable. For those who may not be able to commit to a full 12–16 months, there are opportunities to raise a puppy during its early months or during its adolescent stage, depending on individual preferences and availability.

By volunteering as a Foster Puppy Raiser, individuals are directly contributing to PAWS’ mission of empowering people with disabilities. The work that begins in a volunteer’s home is essential to training future service dogs that will bring greater independence and quality of life to those in need.

Those interested in becoming a Foster Puppy Raiser can visit PAWS With A Cause’s website to submit an interest form and learn more about the program. The process includes a virtual orientation, a background check, and a virtual home visit to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for the puppy.

For more information or to begin the application process, visit www.pawswithacause.org/raise-a-foster-puppy.

Since 1979, PAWS With A Cause has been a leader in training and placing Assistance Dogs, providing dignity, confidence, and independence to people with disabilities. To learn more about the organization and its mission, visit pawswithacause.org.