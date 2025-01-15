Join the Laughter: Volunteer for Gilda’s LaughFest 2025

Grand Rapids’ beloved celebration of laughter, Gilda’s LaughFest, is back for its 15th year, and volunteers are needed to help make it the best one yet! Scheduled for March 5-9 at multiple West Michigan venues, 2025, this vibrant festival, named after comedy legend Gilda Radner, is the nation’s first-ever community-wide festival dedicated to laughter as a means of improving emotional health. It’s a cause close to the hearts of many in our community, and your support could make all the difference.

The Legacy of Gilda Radner

Gilda’s LaughFest is more than just a comedy festival – it’s a living tribute to the spirit of Gilda Radner, one of the original stars of Saturday Night Live, who passed away from ovarian cancer in 1989. In her memoir, It’s Always Something, Gilda famously said, “My job was to find what was funny about whatever was going on. So, I began to think that I should do the same thing with cancer.” Through her personal journey, Gilda showed the world that even in the darkest times, it’s okay to laugh.

A Festival Like No Other

Since its debut in 2011, Gilda’s LaughFest has quickly become a marquee event for both participants and artists. Held in Grand Rapids and across West Michigan, the festival features a diverse lineup of stand-up, improv, and unique showcases that bring together audiences of all ages. Each March, LaughFest serves as a reminder that laughter is vital to our emotional health and well-being.

Proceeds from LaughFest benefit Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids, which provides a free, welcoming space for those on any cancer journey, as well as those coping with grief from any cause. With over 40 free and ticketed shows at venues across Grand Rapids, Lowell, and Wayland’s Gun Lake Casino & Resort, LaughFest is not only about entertainment – it’s about giving back to those who need it most.

How You Can Help

Volunteers are the heartbeat of LaughFest, and there are countless ways to get involved. Whether you’re helping with ushering, ticket-taking, collecting donations, or assisting at events, your time and energy will directly contribute to the success of the festival and the cause it supports. There’s no minimum time commitment – whether you can volunteer for a few hours or a few days, every bit counts.

For those with specialized skills, there are also opportunities to join the Photo Team, assist with transportation logistics, or help behind the scenes with office support.

Get Involved

If you’re interested in volunteering, registration is now open at laughfestgr.org/volunteer. New and returning volunteers are encouraged to attend an orientation session, which will be held on January 28 from 6–8 p.m. or February 1 from 10 a.m. to noon.

For more information on the festival, tickets, and volunteer opportunities, visit laughfestgr.org.