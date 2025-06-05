Be Better: a legacy of hope

In September 2020, the Miskelly family faced an unimaginable tragedy when their son, Ian, a talented swimmer, took his own life while away at college. Despite his success, Ian had long struggled with mental health challenges. His family’s journey through the mental health system revealed the gaps many families face: a maze of delays, lack of timely appointments, and little collaboration with professionals—no treatment plans and no family involvement in care.

In Ian’s memory, his parents, Steven and Jill Miskelly, founded Be Better, a nonprofit dedicated to providing early mental health intervention, education, and advocacy for young people, especially athletes, facing mental health challenges. The mission of Be Better is clear: to ensure no family feels as lost as they did while navigating Ian’s mental health journey.

Be Better focuses on providing accessible, no- cost support. Families can contact the nonprofit for help, and the program conducts a thorough triage process to assess their needs. The team then works to connect them with the right resources, whether short-term guidance or more specialized therapy. The approach ensures that young people in crisis don’t have to wait weeks or months for care, which is often the case in an overstretched mental health system.

“I don’t want any family to experience the pain we went through,” said Steve Miskelly. “If we can help even one person, save one life, that’s what drives us every single day.”

A key to combatting mental health crises is early intervention.

Statistics show that when mental health issues are addressed early, the chances for a positive outcome increase by 88%, Miskelly noted. This understanding inspired him and his wife, along with their trusted friend Dr. Michael Brashears, a physician who emphasizes the importance of family involvement in the healing process. “You don’t treat mental illness in a vacuum. It’s a family issue as much as an individual issue,” said Miskelly. Together, they created

a program that provides immediate support, bridging the gap between urgent needs and the often-slow-moving mental health system.

One of the most significant aspects of Be Better’s work is its focus on family involvement. The Miskellys found that when navigating mental health care for their son, they were often excluded from the process, making it difficult to support Ian effectively. Be Better emphasizes the importance of engaging families, offering tools, education, and ongoing support to ensure everyone is aligned and empowered in the healing process.

Since its inception, Be Better has impacted over 300 families, providing a vital lifeline during difficult times. One notable success story comes from a student-athlete at Hope College, who credits Be Better with saving his life. Stories like these underscore the nonprofit’s mission and demonstrate the tangible difference it’s making.

The Miskellys’ vision for Be Better is to continue expanding and supporting those who need it most. Through their efforts, they aim to raise awareness, destigmatize mental health struggles, and provide families with the resources and guidance needed to navigate mental health challenges effectively. They are driven by the desire to prevent other families from experiencing the pain they endured and to ensure no one is left to struggle alone.

By focusing on proactive care, timely intervention, and community collaboration, Be Better is creating a future where more young people—and their families—can receive the support they need to overcome mental health challenges before they escalate. Be Better is not just a tribute to Ian’s memory; it’s a movement for change, transforming lives and offering hope to those who need it most.

In February 2025, Be Better held its second annual gala to raise funds and expand its reach. On June 9, 2025, the organization will hold its fourth annual golf outing at Macatawa Golf Club, an important fundraiser that helps support its growing initiatives.

To learn more, donate, or volunteer, visit bebetterholland.org.