New chapter for historic chapel

Tucked away in the heart of Allegan County, the Chapel at New Richmond is a hidden gem that offers an enchanting blend of history and charm. Built in 1889, this picturesque chapel is a serene reminder of a simpler time, when New Richmond was a small yet thriving settlement on the rise. The arrival of the Chicago and Michigan Lakeshore Railroad brought vitality to the area, marking New Richmond as a bustling hub connecting the village to larger markets. Today, not much remains from that bygone era, but the village’s chapel—owned and operated by Tammy and Joe Walker—stands as a timeless treasure of the past.

“We didn’t set out to start a wedding venue,” says Tammy. “It’s our pre-retirement answer to retirement. I love doing gardening, and Joe takes care of the maintenance.” The Walkers took over the space six years ago. Their daughter added Pinterest-worthy touches to the interiors, and they officially began hosting weddings in 2022. Tammy notes that the chapel’s stained glass and pews are original, adding character to the venue. “The previous owner kept it from falling in on itself, and we updated the aesthetics to appeal to modern tastes.”