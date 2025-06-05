New chapter for historic chapel

Tucked away in the heart of Allegan County, the Chapel at New Richmond is a hidden gem that offers an enchanting blend of history and charm. Built in 1889, this picturesque chapel is a serene reminder of a simpler time, when New Richmond was a small yet thriving settlement on the rise. The arrival of the Chicago and Michigan Lakeshore Railroad brought vitality to the area, marking New Richmond as a bustling hub connecting the village to larger markets. Today, not much remains from that bygone era, but the village’s chapel—owned and operated by Tammy and Joe Walker—stands as a timeless treasure of the past.
“We didn’t set out to start a wedding venue,” says Tammy. “It’s our pre-retirement answer to retirement. I love doing gardening, and Joe takes care of the maintenance.” The Walkers took over the space six years ago. Their daughter added Pinterest-worthy touches to the interiors, and they officially began hosting weddings in 2022. Tammy notes that the chapel’s stained glass and pews are original, adding character to the venue. “The previous owner kept it from falling in on itself, and we updated the aesthetics to appeal to modern tastes.”
With its rustic yet refined charm and tranquil rural setting, the Chapel attracts couples looking for a venue that blends historical character with modern amenities. Located just outside Fennville, it offers an intimate escape from urban life, providing the perfect backdrop for a wedding or any special occasion.
The chapel’s pristine white façade, mirrored inside by gleaming white pews, radi- ates a timeless beauty. The space features an entry hall, ceremony chamber, kitchen, and more. Outdoors, a reception tent provides ample space for guests, along with a fire pit to enjoy in the warmer months. The venue also offers the flexibility to bring in licensed vendors of your choice, ensuring an experience tailored to your tastes.
The chapel features two on-site apartments that accommodate up to seven people, along with a stunning bridal suite. These cozy accommodations serve as the perfect home base for event participants or guests. There are also plenty of nearby Airbnb properties to accommodate additional guests.
While the Chapel is best known as a wedding venue, it is also perfect for family celebrations, dinner parties, and corporate events. Whether you’re tying the knot or hosting a gathering, the Chapel at New Richmond provides an unparalleled experience steeped in history and charm. Visit thechapelatnewrichmond.com.