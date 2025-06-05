Five fun things to do this weekend

This weekend Grand Rapids comes alive with artful and summery vibes, offering a packed lineup of events that spotlight the city’s creativity, culture, and community energy. From gallery walks and street festivals to live music and eco-conscious celebrations, there’s something happening every day to match your mood — or spark a new one. Whether you’re strolling through local art spaces, dancing at a block party, or soaking in the sounds of Americana on a quiet Sunday, these events promise a full weekend of discovery and fun.

Friday, June 6

First Friday Art Walk

Looking to kick off the weekend with a creative jolt? Head downtown for the First Friday Art Walk, a free self-guided tour through Heartside’s vibrant art scene. Whether you’re new to the world of contemporary art or a seasoned collector, this event is a great opportunity to see the latest works, talk directly with artists, and explore fine art for your home, office, or personal enjoyment. The walk includes stops at some of Grand Rapids’ most engaging galleries, including ArtRat Gallery, Cocoon Art Space, AllArtWorks, Avenue for the Arts (106 Gallery), and The Arts Marketplace. No matter your level of experience, you’ll find something to intrigue and inspire you on this casual and colorful downtown stroll.

Demographics: Art lovers, design professionals, collectors, couples, and casual weekend explorers

Where: ArtRat Gallery, Cocoon Art Space, AllArtWorks, Avenue for the Arts (106 Gallery), The Arts Marketplace

When: Friday, June 6, 6–9 p.m.

Tickets: Not required

Saturday, June 7

FAM on SoDIV (Fashion, Art, Music)

SoDIV is turning up the volume on Saturday with FAM — a festival celebrating Fashion, Art, and Music. Expect a lively day packed with local culture as stores open their doors to live music, sales, art pop-ups, and performances both inside and on the street. A free trolley loops from Center City to Wealthy & Division, making it easy to explore the whole district. Be sure to catch the DJ and live bands at Pekich Park, and watch for treats, special offers, and more surprises scattered along the route. It’s a full-day celebration and a perfect family-friendly downtown outing.

Demographics: Families, shoppers, creatives, young adults, and community-minded locals

Where: South Division between Wealthy & Fulton, with trolley rides extending into the City

When: Saturday, June 7, Noon–7 p.m.

Tickets: Not required

City Built Block Party – La Cultura

City Built Brewing is marking its 8th anniversary with a major summer blowout — City Built Block Party: La Cultura. Taking over Mason Street next to the taproom, this all-day bash will feature a mini beer festival with select Michigan breweries, five live musical acts (primarily from Chicago), and food trucks & vendors serving up flavor to match the festivities. City Built’s own brewhouse will host an outdoor bar, and the fenced-in event space creates a festive and contained environment for the party. Celebrate local brewing and Latino culture with a high-energy block party that blends music, beer, and community spirit.

Demographics: Craft beer lovers, foodies, live music fans, adults 21+

Where: City Built Brewing Co., 820 Monroe Ave NW

When: Saturday, June 7, 3–10 p.m.

How Much: Free entry

Sunday, June 8

Native Waters Event at Trail Point Brewing

Trail Point Brewing and MSU Extension are teaming up for their third annual Native Waters celebration — an educational, eco-focused event highlighting how everyday actions can protect Michigan’s lakes and rivers. On top of enjoying Trail Point’s Native Waters beer, guests can explore booths hosted by local conservation groups, enjoy live music, and join family-friendly games. The event brings a fun, community-driven vibe while spreading awareness about aquatic invasive species and how residents can help protect Michigan’s natural water systems. “Clean, Drain, Dry” never sounded so inviting.

Demographics: Families, craft beer enthusiasts, environmentalists, and outdoor lovers

Where: Trail Point Brewing Co., Allendale

When: Saturday, June 7, 1–5 p.m.

Tickets: Not required

Americana Sundays: Jes Kramer Live

Sunday afternoon wraps with a powerful dose of heart and harmony as Jes Kramer brings her synth-drenched, emotion-forward performance to ArtRat Gallery as part of the Americana Sundays series. Known for building her songs live using layered loops, Kramer’s shows are intimate, captivating, and emotionally raw. Think of a stack of keyboards, nostalgia, and vulnerability, all disguised as one powerhouse performer. Having toured and performed for over half her life, Jes invites audiences into her sonic world — and into the process of how her music comes alive. Grab a seat and let yourself feel something.

Demographics: Indie music fans, concertgoers, all ages

Where: ArtRat Gallery

When: Sunday, June 8, 3–5 p.m.

How Much: $20

Tickets: Available here