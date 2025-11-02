A hundred reasons to love local art

Art lovers looking for one-of-a-kind holiday gifts will want to mark their calendars for Grand Valley Artists’ third annual 100 for $100 fundraiser and art sale, happening Saturday, Nov. 8, from noon to 6 p.m.

Hosted at the Grand Valley Artists (GVA) studio and gallery—2661 29th St. SE, Suite B, in Grand Rapids—the event will feature more than 100 original works of art created by local artists, most of them GVA members. The nonprofit group is tucked behind Schuler Books, with its entrance facing 29th Street.

The sale offers a variety of mediums, including paintings, photography, drawings and three-dimensional works. While the event’s name sets a $100 price point, many pieces will be priced even lower—making it an ideal stop for early holiday shopping or anyone looking to brighten up their home or office with local art.

Founded in 1954, Grand Valley Artists has long been part of the West Michigan arts community, providing a welcoming space for artists of all experience levels to create, collaborate and exhibit. Despite its decades-long history, GVA remains something of a hidden gem in Grand Rapids’ creative scene.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, GVA relies on fundraisers like 100 for $100 and in-kind donations to support its programming and facilities.

The event is open to everyone. Refreshments will be provided, and there’s no dress code or age restriction. The gallery is ADA compliant, and cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted.

To learn more about Grand Valley Artists, visit grandvalleyartists.org.