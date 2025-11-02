The Best of Grand Rapids starts with you — vote now!

It’s that time again! Grand Rapids Magazine wants you to help us celebrate the very best our city has to offer. When submitting your nominations for Best of Grand Rapids, please remember:

Think local! We’re looking for your favorite locally owned and operated shops, restaurants, services, and more. (Sorry—national chains and big brands don’t qualify.)

Be specific! Some of our local favorites have multiple locations—if that’s the case, please include the exact spot you love most to make sure your vote counts for the right place.

Thank you for helping us shine a light on the incredible businesses that make Grand Rapids such a vibrant, one-of-a-kind community! VOTE HERE.