Pickle perfect!

Now that cold weather has officially set in, there’s a new drive-through you’re going to want to try. More upscale than your typical burger joint, the Toasted Pickle is serving up elevated comfort food with a twist. Nestled in a reimagined fast-food spot on 820 Michigan St NE—rumored to have once been a Hot & Now—this isn’t just another sandwich shop. The buzz? Real. The food? Delicious. The lines? What does it matter? This place has a drive-through. You wait in your car till you get a ping and then proceed to the window to retrieve your order.

Behind this booming brand are the Averys—Karen, Jim, and their son Alec—who’ve grown Toasted Pickle from a passion project into a beloved local chain. Karen, the creative force behind the concept, started it all with a dream and a deep-rooted love for good, fun food—something she inherited from her father, “Papa Zeke,” a prolific home pickler. That legacy lives on not just in the name, but in the whimsical, brine-loving spirit of the shop.

The Grand Rapids outpost brings all the hits: the Crusty Cuban (their #1 seller), the Green Goddess Grilled Cheese (as seen on Food Network), the spicy Nashville Hottie, and the indulgent Bacon Jam Burger. For the curious, there’s also the “Hooker” fish sandwich—named after Chef Jason Hooker, who runs the back of house with skill and humor. And let’s not forget those famous pickle poppers, which require such finesse in preparation there’s a staff trophy for mastering them.

The new spot is overseen by Alec, who lives in the neighborhood and had his eye on the location for years. He’s now the GM, leading with the same joy and hospitality that have made Toasted Pickle more than just a sandwich joint—it’s a feel-good food experience. Think: house-smoked meats, bread from Village Baker, and fresh-squeezed lemonade that’s already become a local favorite.

Whether you’re into elevated comfort food or just want a good ol’ crusty Cuban on the go, this family-run spot delivers on every front. Stop by 820 Michigan St. NE and grab a pickle popper or two—because as Papa Zeke used to say: “If you ever find yourself in a pickle, eat your way out.”