One step closer to restoring the rapids

After more than a decade of planning and persistence, the Grand River restoration effort is one step closer to reality.

The City of Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids Whitewater announced today that the Natural Resources Conservation Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a Notice of Availability for a Final Environmental Assessment and Finding of No Significant Impact for the Lower Grand River Habitat Restoration Project in Kent County. The determination clears a major federal hurdle and moves the long-anticipated project closer to construction.

The milestone means NRCS concluded the project will not result in significant local, regional or national environmental impacts, eliminating the need for a more extensive Environmental Impact Statement. The Environmental Assessment will now be sent to the NRCS chief for authorization and funding consideration — a key step for a project more than 10 years in the making.

“This milestone reflects our commitment to being responsible stewards of the Grand River and the resources entrusted to us,” said Michael Staal, project manager for the City of Grand Rapids. “Through strong collaboration with our partners, we are moving closer to securing federal funding that will enhances, public safety, restore natural habitats, and create new opportunities for all to enjoy the river.”

Grand Rapids Whitewater first envisioned restoring the Grand River’s historic rapids in 2009 as a way to reconnect the city with its namesake river and spark revitalization along the downtown river corridor. Since then, the organization and the city have navigated years of planning, permitting and design and have secured all required state permits to move forward.

“The potential federal funding for habitat restoration will complement significant investments in the Grand River already made by State and Local governments, the private sector, and members of our own community,” said Matt Chapman, executive director of Grand Rapids Whitewater. “Restoring the rapids will not only bring back a vital piece of our city’s history but also create a healthier river ecosystem and a vibrant public space for generations to come.”

The project is designed to restore the rapids, improve public safety, enhance aquatic habitat for native Great Lakes fish and mussel species, and expand access to the river for recreation and public use.

Proposed improvements span 2,887 feet and 30 acres of the Grand River and are expected to increase habitat variety and suitability while boosting the diversity and productivity of native fish. The project also aims to protect threatened and endangered species, including lake sturgeon, river redhorse and the snuffbox mussel. Additional benefits include improved river access, the elimination of unsafe dam hydraulics and enhanced public safety through the removal of low-head dams that create dangerous turbulent waters. Project partners welcomed the announcement.

The restoration includes removing four low-head dams between I-196 and Fulton Street, grading the riverbed and installing boulder arch structures, constructed riffles, emergent habitat boulders and bank vanes within an 11.7-acre area.

Construction permits are in hand, and the city is reviewing contractor bids. A recommendation for a construction contract award is expected to go before the City Commission in February or early March. Final NRCS funding authorization is anticipated on a similar timeline, with construction on the Lower Reach expected to begin in July 2026.

The Finding of No Significant Impact and the Watershed Project Plan–Environmental Assessment are available on the NRCS website.