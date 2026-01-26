GRPD lights torch for Special Olympics Michigan

Grand Rapids is now officially in the race to support Special Olympics Michigan. The Grand Rapids Police Department has committed to the Law Enforcement Torch Run, the world’s largest grassroots fundraising effort for Special Olympics. Officers across the globe volunteer at competitions and raise funds through events like polar plunges and community runs—and GRPD is now part of the relay.

Chief Eric Winstrom approved a Torch Run steering committee to guide the department’s efforts. Made up of officers and professional staff from across GRPD, the committee will plan local fundraising events, encourage broad participation, and represent the department at competitions.

“We are proud and excited to get to work,” said Officer Ian Graham who leads GRPD’s steering committee. “I came from another agency with strong ties to LETR and I can say without question that supporting these athletes is an amazing experience. Seeing the pride and accomplishment on their faces is humbling and fulfilling at the same time. And as a bonus, we get to show off everything Grand Rapids has to offer to our international LETR colleagues during the conference this fall. It’s a win for everyone involved.”

Adding a first-of-its-kind twist, GRPD unveiled a Special Olympics-themed patrol car at the Unified Sports and Inclusion Center. The decal-covered cruiser, set to hit the streets this month, will raise awareness for Special Olympics during patrols and at community events.

Michigan’s Torch Run program raised more than $2.5 million last year, covering uniforms, equipment, practice space, and travel for athletes so they can compete free of charge. With Grand Rapids joining in and hosting the 2026 International Torch Run Conference, the city is stepping up to help athletes cross the finish line, one relay at a time.