One Bride’s vision is one for the books

In October, downtown Grand Rapids glowed with the kind of warmth that happens only during Michigan’s fleeting fall—golden light caught the brickwork of the old Harris Building, guests streamed in dressed in all black per the bride’s request, and the air buzzed with something that felt both timeless and absolutely Grand Rapids now.

Inside, where exposed beams meet century-old charm, Rachael Petzak and Brian DeMaagd said “I do” in what could only be described as an urban fairytale. One room hosted vows. Another—just across a hallway—poured cocktails during a seamless transformation. By evening, the ceremony space had become a reception hall, revealing a long banquet table set for a wedding party that spanned nearly the length of the industrial-chic room. A DJ booth thrummed to life. The bar opened. Guests in festive attire shimmered under warm lights.

It was breathtaking—elevated yet effortless, exactly what many modern Grand Rapids couples dream of.

But making a wedding feel this magical? That takes planning. And as Rachael learned, it takes Grand Rapids planning—tapping into a city where the wedding scene is thriving, bookings move fast, and creativity from local pros runs deep.

When the Question Pops, Start With the Venue

When Brian proposed on July 4, 2024, Rachael didn’t waste a minute. Before the heat of the fireworks had cooled, she began researching venues.

“I was focused on guest experience,” she says. “That was my main concern, so the right venue was really important to me.”

This mindset is something we’re hearing more often from brides in West Michigan: the venue isn’t just a location—it sets the tone for the entire day. Industrial, rustic-modern, sleek downtown, classic ballroom, lakeshore chic—Grand Rapids has them all. The challenge? Everyone’s eyeing the same spots.Translation: Book early. Very early.

Rachael toured four spaces before choosing the Harris Building for its exposed brick, high ceilings, and vintage-meets-modern character. Its multipurpose layout offered flexibility—a ceremony room that seamlessly became a reception hall—and for her, that was the magic formula.

Catering Chaos and the Art of Thinking Ahead

Once the venue was locked, Rachael’s next move was the caterer. Her top picks—Martha’s Vineyard and Kangaroo Kitchen—were both already booked more than a year out.

If you’re planning a Grand Rapids wedding with a specific caterer in mind, consider this your wake-up call.

Ultimately, she went with Gilmore Catering, whose reputation for elevated classics, boutique service, and experience with complex setups made them a natural fit. “I didn’t mind spending a little more,” she said. “I wanted guests to have a good experience.”

That “guest-first” mindset is quickly becoming the hallmark of modern GR weddings. Couples aren’t necessarily planning the most extravagant days—they’re planning the most intentional ones.

The Dress, the Details, and the Vibe

Finding the dress, as Rachael puts it, was less about silhouettes and more about support and experience.

“What I really wanted was a place that would let me be me,” she says. Shopping at Dearly in Hastings checked every box: inclusive, warm, and refreshingly free of the rigid rules some boutiques enforce. She brought her mom and sisters—something she’d dreamed of since her sister Kaylin’s wedding on a golf course nearly ten years earlier. Two very different weddings, but both stunning.

And if there’s one thing Rachael learned in the years between them, it’s this:

Wedding TikTok can be your best friend—or your downfall.

She used it for ideas, inspiration, and checklists, but drew a line at comparison.

“This was our day,” she said. “I didn’t want to do things because someone online did them. I wanted it to feel like us.”

From black attire to a floral palette that mixed professional arrangements by Katie Gibson with Bluebell Floral with Costco blooms (a power move many GR brides swear by), she struck the perfect balance of elevated and accessible.

Vendors, Vibes, and the Importance of the Right Team

Rachael’s vendor shortlist priorities:

Photographer: Someone who vibes with your personality.

Hair & Makeup: Book early; weekends disappear fast. (Shout out to Faith Forcier for her part in enhancing Rachael’s natural beauty with expert color choices and brush strokes.)

Caterer: Don’t wait.

Alterations: Start earlier than you think.

DJ: Surprisingly, one of the last things she booked.

She also reminds couples to check for venue restrictions—some GR venues require in-house catering or preferred floral partners, so know the rules before falling in love with a space.

And while she secured an up-and-coming florist, she supplemented with DIY florals from Costco. When everything came together, the result was unmistakably Rachael: elegant, personal, and unforgettable.

The GR Wedding Scene Right Now

Grand Rapids is in a wedding boom. Couples are booking further out, leaning into boutique experiences, and embracing the character of the city—its breweries, historic buildings, culinary creativity, and the flourishing artistic community surrounding the local bridal industry.

Here’s what’s trending in West Michigan weddings for 2025–26:

1. Urban-Chic Venues

The Harris Building, Loft at Luna, New Vintage Place, and Downtown Market Greenhouse are leading the pack for couples seeking industrial elegance.

2. Intentional Guest Experience

Think cocktail-forward receptions, customized menus, local brews, curated playlists, and “elevated cozy” décor.

3. Mixed Florals

Combining high-end arrangements from your favorite florist with smart DIY additions (hello, Costco and local greenhouses) is huge—even among luxury weddings.

4. Moody Palettes

Black attire, rich neutrals, forest greens, jewel tones, and candlelit ambience dominate fall and winter weddings.

5. Photography as an Art Form

GR couples seek photographers known for flair and candid elegance—and the city has some truly gifted artists.

Top Planning Tips Straight from the Bride:

• Book your venue first.

• Book your caterer second.

• Lock in hair and makeup.

• Find an alterations specialist early.

• Choose vendors who make you feel

comfortable, not pressured.

• Know your venue’s rules before you

sign anything.

• Don’t let social media dictate

your wedding.

And maybe the best advice of all?

• Prioritize people over perfection.

Because when the night ends and the candles burn low, what endures—what people remember most—is the love in the room and the moments that made the day an unforgettable occasion.

The Winter Bridal Show of West Michigan

If a holiday proposal has you newly engaged and buzzing with plans, the Winter Bridal Show of West Michigan at DeVos Place (303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids) is your one-stop shop. Expect a massive lineup of vendors—venues, photographers, caterers, DJs, florists, gown shops, stylists, wellness pros, and more. The Winter Bridal Show of West Michigan takes place on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, 11 a.m.–4 p.m., with a fashion show at 2 p.m. at DeVos Place.

Why Go?

Discover 2026 bridal trends

Sip hot cocoa while browsing a cozy winter wonderland

Grab bigger-than-usual giveaway bags

Access Winter-only promos

Book vendors before peak summer season hits

Enjoy one-on-one consultations and show-only discounts

The Fun Stuff