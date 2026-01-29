Cold weather, hot wheels

If the winter chill has you cooped up, the 28th Annual Michigan International Auto Show at DeVos Place offers a perfect escape—no snow boots required. Starting Thursday, January 29, through Sunday, February 1, West Michigan car fans can wander hundreds of vehicles from more than 30 manufacturers, from trucks and SUVs to hybrids and the latest electric models.

Front and center this year is OCTAVIA, a custom 1971 Aston Martin DBS by the world-renowned Ringbrothers. With 805 horsepower packed into a carbon-fiber frame, the car blends British elegance with American muscle. “We’re honored to bring the Ringbrothers back to Grand Rapids,” says Craig Piersma, Gentex vice president of marketing and corporate communications. “OCTAVIA is arguably the Ringbrothers’ biggest, most ambitious and highly acclaimed build to date and we can’t wait to show it off to West Michigan.” Gentex, this year’s presenting sponsor, contributed high-tech touches like digital rearview mirrors and dimmable sun visors, making the car as futuristic as it is stunning.

Electric vehicle enthusiasts can check out Electric Avenue in Hall C, featuring the Hyundai Ioniq 9, Volkswagen ID. Buzz, Nissan Leaf, and more. Product specialists will be on hand to talk tech, from electrification to connectivity, making it a glimpse at the next generation of driving.

The show runs Thursday, 1–9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.–9 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Admission is $12, $5 for kids 6–14, and free for children under 5. Thursday also offers free entry for active first responders and half-price admission for seniors.

Hosted by the Grand Rapids New Car Dealers Association and produced by ShowSpan Inc., the Michigan International Auto Show is a chance to get up close with the cars you dream about—and maybe spark some winter inspiration.