From courts to corks—Isiah Thomas brings on the bubbly

A Detroit Pistons point guard who helped lead the team to two NBA championships in the late 1980s has now added another title to his resume: owner of Cheurlin Champagne.

On November 20, Isiah Thomas will bring his passion for fine bubbly to Grand Rapids, hosting an exclusive tasting event at the Downtown Market’s Greenhouse. The evening will feature four of Cheurlin’s champagnes—from the crisp Brut Spéciale to the elegant Le Champion—all personally introduced by Thomas.

Guests can expect an intimate tasting experience paired with artisanal cheeses, charcuterie, and other gourmet bites, perfect for savoring alongside the champagnes.

Thomas’s journey from NBA star to champagne producer is a story of reinvention and dedication—one he will share firsthand. And while the basketball career that made him a legend remains central to his identity, this event offers a glimpse of a different kind of craft, one rooted in the vineyards of Landreville, France.

Tickets include all tastings and hors d’oeuvres and are available through the Grand Rapids Downtown Market website.

Isiah Thomas knows how to make the perfect assist—in any arena, whether basketball or beverages—making sure every pour is a championship-worthy play.