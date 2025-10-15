Where to get your wicked on this Halloween

We’re only two weeks away from the big day, and Grand Rapids is already gearing up for a full lineup of Halloween festivities. From high-energy hotel parties and haunted tours to downtown displays and outdoor music events, here are a few standout ways to celebrate Halloween across the city this year.

Just Wicked at the JW Marriott

Friday, October 31 | 9 p.m.–1 a.m. | JW Marriott Grand Rapids

The JW Marriott’s annual Just Wicked celebration returns for another night of glamour and ghoulish fun. The hotel’s International Ballroom will transform into a hauntingly elegant party space filled with live DJs, dancing, themed cocktails, and one of the city’s most anticipated costume contests. Guests can compete for cash prizes of up to $1,000 and overnight stays at the JW Marriott. Advance tickets are $20 ($25 day of). For those looking to elevate their evening, the exclusive R.I.P. section offers a private table for eight, welcome bubbly, bottle service, and valet parking for $750. View last year’s photos here.

Spirits & Spells at IDC

Friday, October 31 | 8–11:45 p.m. | IDC at the Amway Grand Plaza

Hidden behind a secret door in the Amway Grand Plaza, IDC’s Spirits & Spells party promises an evening of “boos and booze” in true speakeasy style. Guests can sip the special Blood Moon Margarita while DJ Sanjay spins from the balcony patio, complete with cozy firepits and city views. Admission is $10 beginning at 8 p.m. Photos from past events can be found here.

Ghosts of Grand Tour

October 29–30 | Multiple tour times | Amway Grand Plaza

Those seeking something a little more mysterious can join the Ghosts of Grand tour, which uncovers the Amway Grand Plaza’s storied—and sometimes spine-chilling—past. Led by hotel historian Russ Aubil, the evening includes a welcome cocktail, appetizers, and access to IDC following the tour with a discount on your first drink. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased here.

Downtown Scarecrow Competition

October 18–31 | Downtown Grand Rapids

The city’s second annual Scarecrow Competition returns this fall, turning downtown into an open-air gallery of whimsical autumn displays. More than 35 local businesses will create handcrafted scarecrows to showcase outside their storefronts, inviting visitors to stroll through the Hotel District and vote for their favorite designs. Participants include the AC Hotel, Courtyard by Marriott, JW Marriott, and Amway Grand Plaza. The displays are free to view, with voting open through October 31. Vote here and explore the map of displays here.

Oddities on Ottawa at Garage Bar & Grill

Saturday, October 25 | 2–11 p.m. | Garage Bar & Grill

For those who prefer their Halloween celebrations outdoors, Garage Bar & Grill’s Oddities on Ottawa block party delivers a festival atmosphere packed with live music, food, and freaky fun. The event features two stages of national and local acts, highlighted by electronic artist Figure as this year’s headliner. Attendees can expect fire swallowers, street performers, and a costume contest alongside an impressive lineup of food trucks, including Street Chef Shaw, Arcane Pizza Truck, and The Sidez Chicks. Early bird tickets are $20 through September 15 and $25 thereafter. Purchase tickets here.

Whether you prefer a swanky hotel soirée, a haunted history tour, or an open-air block party under the city lights, downtown Grand Rapids offers plenty of ways to celebrate the season. This Halloween, the Hotel District—and beyond—is where the city’s most spirited gatherings come alive.