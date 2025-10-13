New edition of Monopoly passes go in GR

If you happened to spot Mr. Monopoly out and about recently—posing on the Blue Bridge, tipping his top hat outside Van Andel Arena, or strolling through city parks—you weren’t imagining things. The world’s most dapper board game tycoon made a real-life visit to Grand Rapids, cane in hand, to help launch MONOPOLY: Grand Rapids Edition.

And with the holidays right around the corner, there’s now something uniquely local to slide under the tree.

Unveiled October 9 at John Ball Zoo, the new edition swaps out Atlantic City’s famous streets—Boardwalk, Park Place, and all—for Grand Rapids landmarks, cultural favorites, and beloved businesses. The game was introduced by Top Trumps USA, part of Winning Moves International, under license from Hasbro.

“We appreciate all those who suggested landmarks, organizations and businesses that make Grand Rapids unique and truly special. And we are pleased so many of them raced in to win the opportunity for a place on the board,” said Lindsay Wallace, a Top Trumps USA representative.

From downtown icons like the Grand Rapids Public Museum and Amway Grand Plaza to community favorites such as Schuler Books, Mr. Burger, and The Rapid, MONOPOLY: Grand Rapids Edition celebrates the spots locals know and love. Even the Chance and Community Chest cards have been reimagined to capture the city’s character—because let’s face it, a “Trip on The Rapid” feels a lot more relatable than a ride on the Reading Railroad.

The board also tips its hat to some of the city’s most scenic landmarks, including Fish Ladder Park, Wealthy Street, and the ever-photogenic Blue Bridge. Each space feels like a little love letter to the city’s blend of creativity, community, and Midwest charm.

Whether you’re a lifelong local or new to town, this edition offers the perfect way to show off a little hometown pride—and maybe start a bit of friendly competition over who really owns the best part of town.

MONOPOLY: Grand Rapids Edition is available now online and at local retailers including Schuler Books, Meijer, John Ball Zoo, Amway Grand Plaza, and more.