Ready, set, laugh!

Laughter is back in West Michigan this spring as Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids announces LaughFest 2026, running March 11–15 across Grand Rapids and beyond. This year marks a milestone for both the festival and its parent organization: LaughFest celebrates its 16th edition, while Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids turns 25, reflecting a quarter-century of providing free emotional health support for people affected by cancer or grief.

LaughFest 2026 will feature more than 30 free and ticketed events at venues across the city and at presenting sponsor Gun Lake Casino Resort in Wayland. Tickets go on sale today, Jan. 21, with prices ranging from $7 to $57.

“LaughFest has always been about bringing people together through laughter while supporting a meaningful mission,” said Wendy Wigger, president and CEO of Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids. “As we celebrate 25 years of Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids, LaughFest 2026 reflects the strength of our community and the power of humor to support emotional health.”

Comedy spreads across some of West Michigan’s favorite venues, including The B.O.B., Wealthy Theatre, Atwater Brewing, The Comedy Project, Midtown, The Gilmore, Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids, and Gun Lake Casino Resort. A highlight comes Sunday, March 15, when comedian and actor Adam Ray returns to Gun Lake Casino Resort. Ray is known for appearances in Curb Your Enthusiasm, MadTV, Hacks, Pam & Tommy, The Heat, The Barbie Movie, and his national theater show Dr. Phil LIVE! The Clean Comedy Showcase also returns to The B.O.B. for three nights, featuring Ali Sultan, Hayden Kristal, Maggie Hughes DePalo, Mike Goodwin, and Tim Convy. Following the festival, the Red Door Gala on March 25 will feature Brad Upton and Tammy Pescatelli, while the pre-festival Comedy at the Club event highlights West Michigan improv groups and stand-up comedians.

Founded in 2011 by Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids, LaughFest brings comedy to venues across West Michigan each March while raising funds for the organization’s free emotional health programs. From family-friendly improv to clean comedy and late-night shows, the festival offers something for everyone and a chance to come together as a community. Tickets for LaughFest 2026 are on sale now at laughfestgr.org.