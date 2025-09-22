City announces winner of poster competition

The City of Grand Rapids is proud to announce the winner of its 175th Anniversary Commemorative Poster Competition.

Steve Wammack has been selected as the winner for his piece titled “Blueprint.” The artwork features line drawings of iconic Grand Rapids architecture, representing civic and cultural institutions, overlaid with celebratory strips of color. The blueprint motif symbolizes the city’s ongoing growth and planning.

“What I love about Grand Rapids are its people and its rich history, as exemplified by its architecture – both old and new,” Wammack said. “The blueprint motif communicates the idea that Grand Rapids is continuing to plan and grow.”

“Blueprint” will be displayed in City Hall, other government buildings, and throughout the community. Residents can purchase a copy of the poster directly from the artist at WammackDesign on Etsy.

The City also congratulates Sarah Aldrich, the competition’s finalist, for her piece titled “Primary Grand Rapids.” Aldrich’s work blends vector design with detailed illustration to highlight three personal themes: art, adventure and family.

“I moved back to the area to be close to family,” Aldrich said. “I love the art scene that Grand Rapids offers, and I love exploring trails and unique nature experiences around the area.”

Her poster is available for purchase at nixnnacksstudio on Etsy.

Both posters will be on display throughout ArtPrize on the Plaza level of City Hall.

The competition began in August, when the City’s Art Advisory Committee selected finalists from dozens of submissions by local artists. The public was invited to vote for their favorite design from Aug. 15 through Sept. 5 at publicinput.com/175postervote. The winning design, with 68% of the vote, was unveiled during the ArtPrize opening ceremony on Sept. 19.

“Both posters will be displayed at City Hall throughout ArtPrize,” said Doug Matthews, assistant city manager. “This competition is a celebration of the creativity and community spirit that define Grand Rapids.”