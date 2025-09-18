Beyond ArtPrize: Four things to do in West Michigan this weekend

From cocktails inspired by art in the heart of ArtPrize excitement to a free riverside dog festival, West Michigan’s weekend calendar is packed with creative, family-friendly, and community-driven experiences. Here are four events worth circling.

The Art of Mixology at the Amway Grand Plaza

Where: Amway Grand Plaza, Grand Rapids

When: Friday, Sept. 19 6–9 p.m.

Cost/Tickets: $80/person, 21+; includes bubbly, one cocktail, small bites, and a 15ml mini perfume. Additional drinks and fragrances available à la carte. Tickets at link.

Who it’s for: Adults 21+, cocktail enthusiasts, art and fragrance lovers, date-night crowds

The Amway Grand Plaza is fusing cocktails, couture, and culture into one multi-sensory evening. In partnership with Fox Naturals and timed with ArtPrize, The Art of Mixology invites guests to sip, savor, and scent their way through iconic works of art. Each pairing draws inspiration from masterpieces like Andy Warhol’s Soup Cans and Hokusai’s Great Wave of Kanagawa, reimagined as handcrafted drinks and perfumes. Tickets include a welcome glass of bubbly, a signature cocktail, food pairings, and a take-home perfume — while additional creations are available to explore. For those who want to extend the night, the Amway is offering a Fireworks View Room Package on Sept. 19, complete with prime views of the ArtPrize fireworks over downtown Grand Rapids.

Cascade Heritage Festival

Where: Historic Stone House, 2781 Orange Ave, Grand Rapids

When: Saturday, Sept. 20 | 5–9 p.m.

Cost/Tickets: Free; family-friendly and open to all ages

Who it’s for: Families, history buffs, community-minded neighbors, festivalgoers

Cascade Township’s annual Heritage Festival returns for its fifth year, transforming the historic Stone House grounds into a lively celebration of local culture. The event offers something for everyone — from a beer, wine, and cider tent featuring Thornapple Brewing’s special pre-prohibition pilsener and selections from International Beverage, to local eats like Jam ‘N Beam ice cream and Thornapple Brewery pizza. Live music from Simply in Time sets the soundtrack while families explore bounce houses, face painting, scavenger hunts, and even Dog Dock Diving. Guided tours of the Stone House and Cascade Museum, plus chapel access at Cascade Christian Church, add a deeper look at the township’s roots. It’s an evening designed to showcase history, community, and small-town spirit, wrapped in fun for all ages.

Retriever Fever — Riverside Park

Where: Riverside Park, 2001 Monroe Ave NE, Grand Rapids

When: Saturday, Sept. 20 | All day

On Saturday, September 20, 2025, PAWS will host the inaugural PAWS in the Park 5K at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids, followed by the beloved fifth annual Retriever Fever event— the nonprofit’s signature community celebration of dogs, fun, and mission-critical support.

Every step, every dollar, and every tail wag makes a difference. Proceeds directly support the PAWS mission: to transform lives and strengthen communities through partnerships with custom-trained working dogs. With rising program costs and ongoing financial uncertainty, events like Retriever Fever and PAWS in the Park 5K are more important than ever to ensure that individuals and communities across the country continue benefiting from these life-changing dogs.

“Retriever Fever is more than a party—it makes our mission possible,” said Zoey Goehring, Corporate Relations & Events Specialist at Paws With A Cause. “Every race registration, every vendor booth, every donation helps us meet the growing need for assistance and facility dogs.”

The day kicks off with the PAWS in the Park 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk, open to runners, walkers, and four-legged companions alike. Registration is $30 per person and includes a race T-shirt. Sign up here: bit.ly/4lappV5.

Following the race, Retriever Fever is free to attend and open to the public—no registration required. The event features family- and dog-friendly fun, including music, food trucks, activities, and the ever-popular Labrador Retriever vs. Golden Retriever races and fundraising rivalry. Enter your dog and make an impact, with a chance to win a prize! The event also showcases local vendors, artists, and nonprofits.

Retriever Fever draws more than 1,000 attendees annually and has become a West Michigan tradition. This year, PAWS aims to raise record-breaking funds to meet the growing demand for working dogs that provide confidence, companionship, and transformative support for individuals with disabilities and the communities they live in.

For more information or to get involved, visit: pawswithacause.org/retriever-fever

Fallasburg Arts Festival

Where: Fallasburg Park, Lowell, MI

When: Saturday & Sunday, Sept. 20–21

Cost/Tickets: Free admission; $5 per car for parking

Who it’s for: Art collectors, craft lovers, families, festivalgoers

Now in its 57th year, the Fallasburg Arts Festival returns as a two-day celebration of fine art, music, and community in one of West Michigan’s most picturesque settings. More than 100 juried artists will showcase work across mediums — basketry, jewelry, glass, photography, sculpture, textiles, mixed media, and more — with live demonstrations from artisans in quilting, woodturning, mosaic, and needle felting. Families will find kids’ activities like pumpkin decorating near the playground, while food booths serve up fall-inspired treats and classic festival fare. Eight musical acts across two days keep the atmosphere lively, and a sprawling raffle gives attendees the chance to win a queen-size quilt or one of 75+ artist-made items. With its blend of tradition and fresh creativity, this free festival continues to draw thousands to scenic Fallasburg Park each year.