7 things to do in West Michigan this weekend

As the chill of November settles in, Grand Rapids comes alive with festive spirit, family fun, and a full slate of arts and culture. From the dazzling debut of Frozen on stage to Military Appreciation Night at Van Andel Arena, there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate the season. Shop local makers, get inspired at the GRAM, or join the Avenue for the Arts as it marks 20 creative years in the city. However you spend it, this weekend promises to be a warm reminder of what makes West Michigan wonderful.

Friday, Nov. 14

Grand Rapids Griffins Military Appreciation Night

Honor Veterans Day with the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena. Fans are encouraged to bring unsealed thank-you cards for local veterans to drop off at Guest Services near Section 104. Participants will be entered to win tickets to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra concert Dec. 7.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14

Where: Van Andel Arena, 130 W. Fulton St.

Cost: Prices vary; tickets at griffinshockey.com/tickets

Friday, Nov. 14

Shop ’Til You Drop – Downtown Holland

Downtown Holland’s holiday shopping season kicks off with extended store hours, special discounts, and the grand opening of the Holland Ice Park. More than 40 downtown shops will participate in this late-night shopping event.

When: 6–9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14

Where: Downtown Holland

Cost: Free to attend; store prices vary

Friday – Sunday, Nov. 14–16

On Stage: “Frozen”

Experience the magic of Disney’s Frozen live on stage as the Civic Theatre opens its monthlong run this weekend. The Broadway-style production features beloved songs from the film, plus new music created for the stage. The show includes accessible performances and Stage Door Drinks events.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 14–15; 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 16

Where: Grand Rapids Civic Theatre, 30 N. Division Ave.

Cost: Prices vary; tickets available at grct.org

Saturday, Nov. 15

Artmaking at the GRAM: Drawing With Sound

Explore how music inspires visual creativity in this hands-on workshop at the Grand Rapids Art Museum. Participants will use sound to guide their artistic expression through pencil, color, and shape.

When: 10:30 a.m.–noon Saturday, Nov. 15

Where: Grand Rapids Art Museum, 101 Monroe Center St. NW

Cost: $42

Saturday, Nov. 15

The Avenue Turns Twenty!

Celebrate two decades of the Avenue for the Arts with a community party and art exhibition featuring 19 local artists. The event will include food, music, activities, and the city’s first Arty Awards honoring Grand Rapids artists.

When: 4–7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15

Where: 106 Gallery, 106 S. Division Ave.

Cost: $25 (purchase tickets here)

Saturday, Nov. 16

Michigan Makers Market – Muskegon

Shop from more than 80 juried artisans from across Michigan during this indoor market, featuring handcrafted goods, prizes, and family-friendly activities. A wreath-making workshop with Kalin Sheick of Sweetwater Floral will make its West Michigan debut—pre-registration required. Advance ticket buyers will be entered to win two round-trip airline tickets from Muskegon to Chicago.

When: 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15

Where: VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W. Western Ave., Muskegon

Cost: $5; children 10 and under free

Sunday, Nov. 15

UPDATE: THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELED DUE TO ILLNESS.

Americana Sundays: The Lucky Nows at ArtRat Gallery

Wrap up the weekend with live music in the heart of downtown. ArtRat Gallery hosts its monthly Americana Sundays series with a special performance by The Lucky Nows, blending roots, folk, and rock in an intimate setting.

When: 3–5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 16

Where: ArtRat Gallery, 46 Division Ave. S.

Cost: $25; tickets available on Eventbrite