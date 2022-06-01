SmartArt contest names finalists

1 of 10

A high school student art competition with a clean energy focus selected its finalists.

Leaders from Consumers Energy, Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) and ArtPrize last week named 10 finalists out of 40 entries for the ninth annual SmartArt contest.

The art will be on display this fall during ArtPrize through collaboration with the school district and Consumers Energy.

Entries also will be displayed on a banner outside a Consumers Energy electric substation downtown at Fulton Street and Market Avenue.

“The Consumers Energy SmartArt contest is an incredible opportunity for Grand Rapids Public Schools high school artists to demonstrate their artistic ability while learning more about a clean energy future,” said Carolyn Bloodworth, executive director of corporate giving for Consumers Energy.

Finalists were chosen by a panel of art professionals from Kendall College of Art & Design, Grand Rapids Community College and Grand Valley State University.

The top winner of the competition will be announced during ArtPrize on Sept. 18 at Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids. The student will receive a $2,000 scholarship and a new Apple laptop courtesy of Consumers Energy.

“We’re grateful for our partnership with Consumers Energy and ArtPrize in providing our students an opportunity to be part of a nationally recognized art competition,” said Leadriane Roby, GRPS superintendent. “I’m so proud of all these students and wish them the best of luck in the next stage of this contest.”

Submissions included artwork created from oil pastels, pencil/charcoal drawing, painting, ceramics and mixed media.

The 10 finalists in alphabetical order are: